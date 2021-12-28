Shanghai gold futures close higher

SHANGHAI, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) APP):Gold futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active gold contract for February 2022 delivery was up 1.04 Yuan (about 16 U.

S. cents) to close at 374.46 yuan a gram.

The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 130,147 lots, with a turnover of about 48.7 billion yuan.

China launched gold futures in January 2008.