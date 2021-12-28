Shanghai Gold Futures Close Higher
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 02:30 PM
SHANGHAI, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) APP):Gold futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
The most active gold contract for February 2022 delivery was up 1.04 Yuan (about 16 U.
S. cents) to close at 374.46 yuan a gram.
The total trading volume for eight listed gold futures contracts on the exchange was 130,147 lots, with a turnover of about 48.7 billion yuan.