Shanghai Reports One Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

Shanghai reports one locally transmitted COVID-19 case

SHANGHAI, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Shanghai reported one new locally transmitted confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday, the municipal health commission said on Monday.

The patient had been a close contact of a confirmed case reported on Thursday.

So far, close contacts of the patient have been placed under medical observation in designated facilities.

As of Sunday, 1,282 imported confirmed cases and 362 locally transmitted confirmed cases had been reported in Shanghai.

