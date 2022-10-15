Six dead in fire in Philippine capital

MANILA, Oct. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Six people died in a blaze that ripped through a house in a residential area in the Philippine capital before dawn on Saturday, the Bureau of Fire Protection said.

The bureau said the fire broke out before 2:00 a.m. local time in Quezon City suburb.

Firefighters put out the fire around 3:20 a.m.

The fatalities include a 79-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman, her children aged 12, seven and two, and another male, the bureau added.

The bureau said the family members suffocated after they were trapped inside the burning house. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.