South Korean Jamboree To End Early Over Typhoon Warning: Scout Body

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 11:20 AM

South Korean jamboree to end early over typhoon warning: scout body

Seoul, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will end early due to a typhoon warning, the organizers said Monday, after thousands of scouts pulled out over an extreme heatwave.

"The World Organization of the Scout Movement received confirmation this morning from the Government of the Republic of Korea that due to the expected impact of Typhoon Khanun, an early departure will be planned for all participants," the scout body said in a statement.

About 43,000 people joined the jamboree in North Jeolla province, but an extreme heatwave caused hundreds of scouts to fall ill, forcing Seoul to deploy military doctors, offer air-conditioned buses, and vowed an all-out effort to salvage the event.

"We urgently call on the Government to expedite the plan for departure and provide all necessary resources and support for participants during their stay and until they return to their home countries," the scout body said.

American and British scout groups withdrew at the weekend, citing concerns over the extreme weather, even as organizers said the jamboree would continue, urging participants to view the event as a "platform for overcoming challenges".

But the event now faces a typhoon warning, with the storm expected to hit most parts of the country later this week.

No details have been given on where the participants will stay until they return home.

