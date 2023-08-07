Open Menu

South Korean Jamboree To End Early Over Typhoon Warning

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

South Korean jamboree to end early over typhoon warning

Seoul, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will end early due to an approaching typhoon, organizers said Monday as they called for the government to "urgently" help with efforts to send tens of thousands of children home.

About 43,000 people joined the jamboree that kicked off in North Jeolla province last week, but an extreme heatwave caused hundreds of scouts to fall ill, forcing Seoul to deploy military doctors, offer air-conditioned buses, and vowed an all-out effort to salvage the event.

American and British scout groups withdrew at the weekend, citing concerns over the extreme weather, even as organizers said the jamboree would continue, urging participants to view it as a "platform for overcoming challenges".

But with a coming typhoon forecast to hit most of South Korea, including the campsite, the Jamboree was forced to end early.

"The World Organization of the Scout Movement received confirmation this morning from the Government of the Republic of Korea that due to the expected impact of Typhoon Khanun, an early departure will be planned for all participants," the scout body said in a statement.

"We urgently call on the Government to expedite the plan for departure and provide all necessary resources and support for participants during their stay and until they return to their home countries," the scout body said.

No details have been given on where the participants will stay until they return home.

South Korea's presidential office said Monday that President Yoon Suk Yeol was briefed on a contingency plan for the Jamboree as the typhoon approached, hinting that the scouts may relocate to Seoul for the remainder of their stay.

"By 'contingency plan', it means the scouts' accommodation and the remaining schedule can be moved to the metropolitan area including Seoul," Yoon's office said in a statement.

Yonhap news agency reported that all afternoon activities have been cancelled and the participants will begin leaving the campsite from Tuesday morning.

Related Topics

Weather World Seoul South Korea May Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

38 minutes ago
 Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

51 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

1 hour ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

3 hours ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

14 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

15 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

18 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

19 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous