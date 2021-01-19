UrduPoint.com
Spain's Rahm Withdraws From PGA Palm Springs Event

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 08:20 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Spain's Jon Rahm, among the favorites at this week's US PGA American Express tournament, has withdrawn from the California desert event, according to a revised field list Monday.

The PGA Tour did not give a reason for World number two Rahm's withdrawal. He was replaced in the Palm Springs field by American Brandon Hagy.

One of Rahm's five US PGA victories came in 2018 at PGA West and he was sixth in 2019.

Rahm, a six-time winner on the European Tour, shared seventh two weeks ago at the PGA Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in his first event with new equipment sponsor Callaway but skipped last week's Sony Open in Hawaii.

Rahm, 26, won his first US PGA title at Torrey Pines in San Diego in 2017 and last year won at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial tournament as well as the BMW Championship in the PGA playoffs.

Amateurs will not play in this year's event due to Covid-19 safety measures that will also keep spectators away. As a result, the event will use only the PGA West Stadium and Nicklaus courses and not LaQuinta Country Club.

