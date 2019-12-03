UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stock Markets Sour On US Data, Trump Tariffs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:40 AM

Stock markets sour on US data, Trump tariffs

New York, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :European and US stock markets swooned into the red Monday on disappointing US economic data and news the US will reimpose tariffs against Argentina and Brazil.

Asian markets had been cheered earlier in the day by a surprise jump in Chinese factory activity, but the party ended with a tweet by US President Donald Trump.

Trump announced he would reinstate tariffs on steel and aluminum from the two South American countries, accusing the countries of "presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies," which he said hurt US farmers.

"It doesn't take a genius to guess how investors reacted," said analyst Connor Campbell at Spreadex.

"Reversing their early gains, the eurozone indices all sank into the red, joined by an irritated Dow Jones," he noted.

Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services said Trump's move on Argentina and Brazil "rattled" the market because it directly linked tariffs to Currency movements, a threat that Trump has previously floated with China but not acted on.

The tariffs were imposed last year due to national security concerns, but removed after Brasilia and Buenos Aires agreed to quotas.

"You can imagine where Trump might do the same thing against Europe because it let the euro weaken," Volokhine said.

- US-China trade war - On Saturday, China said its manufacturing sector expanded in November for the first time in seven months, providing a boost to investors looking for signs of optimism in the world's second biggest economy.

But Volokhine said investors are unnerved because the US-China trade war remains "far from being resolved." China's Global Times newspaper reported that Beijing wanted all US tariffs rolled back as part of a mini deal, a move observers said Washington is unlikely to agree to.

Relations between Washington and Beijing also have been strained after Trump signed a measure supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. China retaliated by suspending US warship visits and vowed to sanction American NGOs.

In oil markets, crude prices advanced after Iraq said top producers might announce an output cut soon.

The remarks boosted expectations for a more aggressive move by OPEC at a Vienna meeting later this week.

Oil prices fell sharply on Friday on worries the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would simply maintain current production levels, despite a weakening global growth outlook.

On foreign exchange markets, the euro rose against the Dollar after a survey revealed that the US manufacturing sector has contracted for a fourth straight month, which put more pressure on eurozone stocks because many companies would be hampered by the stronger single currency.

- Key figures around 2145 GMT - New York - Dow: DOWN 1.0 percent at 27,783.04 (close) New York - S&P 500: DOWN 0.9 percent at 3,113.87 (close) New York - Nasdaq: DOWN 1.1 percent at 8,567.99 (close) London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.8 percent at 7,285.94 (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 2.1 percent at 12,964.68 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 2.0 percent at 5,786.74 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.7 percent at 3,626.66 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.0 percent at 23,529.50 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.4 percent at 26,444.72 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 2,875.81 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1078 from $1.1018 Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2943 from $1.2925 Euro/pound: UP at 85.58 pence from 85.24 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.96 from 109.49 yenBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.7 percent at $60.92 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: UP 1.4 percent at $55.96 per barrel

Related Topics

World Exchange Dollar Europe China Washington Iraq Oil Trump Buenos Aires Vienna Brasilia London Beijing Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Same New York Argentina Brazil Euro November Stocks Market All From Top Mini Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

6 hours ago

Services Hospital MS Dr. Cheema suspends doctor fo ..

8 hours ago

Suicide over mounting debt strikes a chord in cris ..

8 hours ago

UAE pledges AED184 million to support Comoros at d ..

9 hours ago

China Renews Call for Canada to Release Huawei CFO ..

8 hours ago

Bilawal Bhutto visits Pakistan Institute of Medica ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.