Swiatek to face Osaka in Miami Open final

WARSAW, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Naomi Osaka set up a final matchup at the WTA Miami Open as the Pole beat Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-5 while the Japanese saw off Swiss Belinda Bencic on Friday.

World No. 2 Swiatek, who's the top ranked women's singles player in action after Australian Ashleigh Barty announced to retire last week, broke the 28-year-old Pegula twice to win the opening set in 44 minutes.

The 28-year-old Pegula turned the pace in the second set, forcing Swiatek to make some mistakes with stunning return shots and breaking to lead 3-1.

The Pole, however, responded in the best possible way and made a heroic comeback to win it 7-5.

With the semifinal victory, Swiatek became the first player to advance into the finals at both American hard-court tournaments since Victoria Azarenka in 2016.

The 20-year-old is now one step from winning her third WTA title this season as she faces former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka, who beat Bencic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to make her first final since last year's Australian Open.