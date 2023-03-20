Tear gas, arrests as Kenya opposition stages protests

(@FahadShabbir)

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Kenyan riot police fired tear gas and water cannon Monday against demonstrators joining a day of action called by the opposition to protest a punishing cost-of-living crisis.

Running battles erupted between stone-throwing demonstrators and police in parts of Nairobi and at least one other city, in the first major unrest since President William Ruto became president last year, AFP correspondents said.

Ruto's government has vowed to take a tough stance over the protests, which opposition leader Raila Odinga insisted would go ahead despite not receiving police authorisation.

"I want Kenyans to come out in large numbers and show the displeasure of what is happening in our country," Odinga, who narrowly lost last year's election to Ruto, told supporters on Sunday.

Police used tear gas against protesters gathered at a site near government offices in the heart of the capital Nairobi, where the major rally was scheduled to take place, and several other areas of the city.

"We came here peacefully but they tear gassed us," said Charles Oduor, 21, who joined the large crowds in downtown Nairobi.

"They lie to us everyday. Where is the cheap maize flour they promised? Where are the jobs for the youth they promised? All they do is hire their friends.

" Kenyans are suffering from surging prices for basic necessities, as well as a sharp drop in the shilling against the US Dollar and a record drought that has left millions hungry.

Odinga said he had called the rallies to protest the "skyrocketing" cost of living but also the "stolen" election last August.

In Nairobi's biggest slum Kibera, a bastion of Odinga support, people also set tyres ablaze while police used water cannon to disperse protesters.

Demonstrators and police also clashed in the lakeside city of Kisumu in western Kenya, another Odinga stronghold.

"Our victory was stolen and we are determined to get it back, we can't sit back and watch as life becomes more difficult by the day. We want Raila in State House," said Kevin Ojwang in Kisumu.

Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei said on Sunday that police received requests to hold two demonstrations only late Saturday and early Sunday, when normally three days' notice is required.

"For public safety, neither has been granted," he said.

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki warned on Sunday that anyone inciting public disorder or disturbing the peace would be prosecuted.