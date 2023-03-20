UrduPoint.com

Tear Gas, Arrests As Kenya Opposition Stages Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Tear gas, arrests as Kenya opposition stages protests

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Kenyan riot police fired tear gas and water cannon Monday against demonstrators joining a day of action called by the opposition to protest a punishing cost-of-living crisis.

Running battles erupted between stone-throwing demonstrators and police in parts of Nairobi and at least one other city, in the first major unrest since President William Ruto became president last year, AFP correspondents said.

Ruto's government has vowed to take a tough stance over the protests, which opposition leader Raila Odinga insisted would go ahead despite not receiving police authorisation.

"I want Kenyans to come out in large numbers and show the displeasure of what is happening in our country," Odinga, who narrowly lost last year's election to Ruto, told supporters on Sunday.

Police used tear gas against protesters gathered at a site near government offices in the heart of the capital Nairobi, where the major rally was scheduled to take place, and several other areas of the city.

"We came here peacefully but they tear gassed us," said Charles Oduor, 21, who joined the large crowds in downtown Nairobi.

"They lie to us everyday. Where is the cheap maize flour they promised? Where are the jobs for the youth they promised? All they do is hire their friends.

" Kenyans are suffering from surging prices for basic necessities, as well as a sharp drop in the shilling against the US Dollar and a record drought that has left millions hungry.

Odinga said he had called the rallies to protest the "skyrocketing" cost of living but also the "stolen" election last August.

In Nairobi's biggest slum Kibera, a bastion of Odinga support, people also set tyres ablaze while police used water cannon to disperse protesters.

Demonstrators and police also clashed in the lakeside city of Kisumu in western Kenya, another Odinga stronghold.

"Our victory was stolen and we are determined to get it back, we can't sit back and watch as life becomes more difficult by the day. We want Raila in State House," said Kevin Ojwang in Kisumu.

Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei said on Sunday that police received requests to hold two demonstrations only late Saturday and early Sunday, when normally three days' notice is required.

"For public safety, neither has been granted," he said.

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki warned on Sunday that anyone inciting public disorder or disturbing the peace would be prosecuted.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Water Dollar Drought Kisumu Nairobi Kenya SITE August Gas Sunday All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs Opposition Flour

Recent Stories

Democratic leaders always practice dialogue rather ..

Democratic leaders always practice dialogue rather than resorting to violence: A ..

3 minutes ago
 Investopia brings together Italian, European compa ..

Investopia brings together Italian, European companies in Milan to explore inves ..

27 minutes ago
 Vietnam attracting Japanese investments to new are ..

Vietnam attracting Japanese investments to new areas

27 minutes ago
 Moorfields Eye Hospital in Abu Dhabi performs life ..

Moorfields Eye Hospital in Abu Dhabi performs life-changing surgery on 23-year-o ..

27 minutes ago
 PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS des ..

PTI's 'disgusting' smear campaign against COAS deserves strongest condemnation: ..

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting ..

NYU Abu Dhabi opens applications for 2023 Visiting Summer Undergraduate Research ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.