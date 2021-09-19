UrduPoint.com

Tianjin, Punjab Sign "Letter Of Intent" To Establish Sister-province Relationship

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 11:10 AM

Tianjin, Punjab sign "Letter of Intent" to establish sister-province relationship

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and Mayor of Tianjin Municipality, Liao Guoxun, have signed a "Letters of Intent" for establishment of sister-province and city relationships with Punjab, Karachi and Islamabad Earlier,"Ambassador Haque held a meeting with Secretary of CPC Tianjin Municipal Central Committee Li Hongzhong. Mayor of Tianjin Municipality Liao Guoxun and other high-level senior officials were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting Li Hongzhong said that China and Pakistan are All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners. "Our iron-clad friendship is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people of two brotherly countries." He said that commemoration of the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries is lifting our strong ties to new heights.

The establishment of Sister-Province/City Relationships with the Punjab Province, Karachi and Islamabad will give a big boost to bilateral pragmatic cooperation and exchanges, he added.

He also proposed to promote practical cooperation in the fields of port management, higher education, science and technology, technical and vocational training and people-to-people exchanges.

Ambassador Haque thanked the Secretary for making excellent arrangements and warm hospitality during his visit to Tianjin.

He said that Pakistan-China unique friendship has always stood the test of time and grew stronger with the passage of time.

Ambassador Haque noted that Tianjin Municipality being a key port, transportation and aviation hub, education and cultural centre and with its strong IT industry could be an important partner of Pakistan.

He thanked Secretary Li for his practical proposals and suggested to set up a joint mechanism for follow-up work.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Technology Education Punjab China Visit Tianjin Hub Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th September 2021

3 hours ago
 CR Shamsi's funeral prayer offered at Allama Iqbal ..

CR Shamsi's funeral prayer offered at Allama Iqbal Park

10 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

10 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Argentina 36-13 in Rugby Champion ..

New Zealand beat Argentina 36-13 in Rugby Championship

10 hours ago
 Relatives of Afghan family killed in US strike wan ..

Relatives of Afghan family killed in US strike want face-to-face apology

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.