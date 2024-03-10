Time to reign in unruly bikers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) As we witness moral and ethical deterioration in different walks of life it seems like culminating when seeing the unruly bikers driving carelessly on busy roads endangering their own and others lives.

Snaking through the lanes of fast moving vehicles and sometimes crossing the four wheelers from extreme right lane is becoming very common these days with police trying its bit to overcome the problem.

Almost every main artery of Federal capital is seen flooded with such bikers whose ruthless driving results in damage to theirs as well as others vehicles also inflicting serious injuries.

The situation deteriorated unbelievably in recent years making it difficult even for sensible drivers of four wheelers to smoothly drive to their offices, homes and markets.

Except a few seen driving sensibly, the majority is always felt like in a hurry least caring for traffic laws. Since there is also no visible lane marking on roads for bikers, it is free for them to rush in any lane and chase fast moving four wheelers.

Delivery boys have become the most lethal family seen always rushing from one destination to another for maximum deliveries in minimum time totally oblivious to their duties to themselves and other commuters. The same is the case with Bykea riders who follow their own free will to move in any lane most often carrying three passengers on a bike.

“This tendency has become irksome. Whole the day only we have to save them as they themselves are least bothered about their safety,” said Aamir Chaudhry, a resident of Pakistan Town.

“For them it is common to hit your vehicle, damaging bumpers or body and move away. They commonly dare to drive wrong side even in rushes,” Aamir said revealing the injuries his son had suffered when a bikers driving wrong side had hit him.

“They can appear from any side – front, back, left or right – and it is you, not they themselves, to be cautious for yours and their safety,” he added.

Rising population, expansion of capital, costly fuel and within city mobility cost increased the bikers’ number in Islamabad unbelievably.

Above this, they think the tendency to ruthless driving as their right making the situation more challenging. Although they enjoy equal right to mobility, yet it does not mean to trample down laws of land.

“We own these roads as do the others. So, it is our right to travel on these roads,” said a biker Asad Mahmood. “We cannot be treated as inferior citizens of society.”

One can only astonish by listening such a vague and irresponsible statement as he continues to say, “is there any marking on our roads specifying lane for us.

And even if for a moment we consider the extreme left lane for bikers, then why four wheelers intrude there.”

“Look sir, if they are free to drive in any lane, then we are also free to follow the suit,” Asad said.

Commonly, in a situation when citizens least bother about laws of land, the forces raised for the purpose, ensure their implementation. But, in our case the situation feels different. No matter that police keeps them checking and impose fines, but still the situation is not improving.

“We are few in number as compared to bikers’ population and it becomes difficult to man all roads and arteries effectively with skeletal staff,” said a police official. “Then there are weaker laws and approaches by influential to get the violators freed.”

“You can better understand how we feel to free a violator on a phone call whom we nab for violation of traffic rules,” he stated.

Specifically speaking of the Islamabad Traffic Police, few years back it was a marvelous force and an icon for police of other cities. But, the recent years plagued it with multiple issues like staff strength, provisions of logistics and above all the political will of ruling elite.

Obviously they also have their compulsions as when there would be interference by the politicians and the seniors in getting violators freed, their passion would fade away. Such interference is worrisome and encourages violators to repeat this act.

“I respectfully ask you what you would do when a violator nabbed by you make a call and present you the phone to talk with somebody influential who ask you to let that violator go,” another police official questioned. “What would our feeling be when asked to free someone who had made the mockery of law.”

As few years back, on same unmarked roads we could commonly see the bikers driving sensibly in the left lane. But, this practice diminished gradually with now most of people least caring for their duties to others.

As respect for law always have a trickle-down effect, it is imperative for our parliamentarians, senior officials and administrators to manifest respect for law to set good example for others.

The time has come for the legislators, policy makers and administration to pay serious heed to this issue as its further deterioration may lead to frequent brawls, fighting and unfortunately to corrosion.

APP/maz (APP Feature Service)