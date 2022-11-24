Tokyo stocks close higher tracking US rallies

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday, catching up with gains on Wall Street after minutes from the US Federal Reserve signalled it could slow its rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.95 percent, or 267.35 points, to 28,383.09, while the broader Topix index rose 1.21 percent, or 24.05 points, to 2,018.80.

The Tokyo market was closed for a public holiday Wednesday, leading investors to play catch-up with a rally on Wall Street over the past two sessions.

Global investors had perked up after Fed minutes from its November gathering showed policymakers were readying to curb the speed of their interest rate hikes, having lifted them a bumper 75 basis points at each of the past four meetings.

"Investors have welcomed a perceived reduction in uncertainty around the Fed's terminal rate," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

"Positive global risk sentiment could easily persist" in the final weeks of 2022, especially if US inflation calms down, he added.

The Dollar stood at 138.93 yen, compared with 139.52 Yen seen Wednesday in New York.

Semiconductor-related shares were buoyant. Advantest, which makes testing kits for microchips, jumped 4.56 percent to 9,400 yen and Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, rose 3.55 percent to 46,380 yen.

Shipping firms were higher, because they "reflect the global economic cycle... and the prospect of slower rate hikes eased concerns over an economic slowdown", said Atsuko Ishitoya, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines jumped 4.00 percent to 3,250 yen and Kawasaki Kisen soared 4.17 percent to 2,646 yen.

Tokyo-based internet firm Cyberagent, whose streaming service provides free World Cup coverage, surged 6.94 percent to 1,294 yen after Japan beat Germany 2-1 in their opening match.

Drugmaker Shionogi edged up 0.26 percent to 7,190 yen after the company said Japan's health ministry had given emergency approval for its Covid-19 drug.

Toshiba declined 1.98 percent to 4,762 yen after a report said a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc was considering lowering its offer to buy the conglomerate.