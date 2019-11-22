Tokyo stocks open flat with eyes on US-China trade

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened flat on Friday, with investors on the sidelines after an inconclusive session on Wall Street amid fresh reports over a possible US-China trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.01 percent or 2.45 points at 23,041.03 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.01 percent or 0.24 points at 1,689.62.