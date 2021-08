Tokyo, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday helped by sound corporate earnings results and a lull in the Yen's appreciation against the Dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.08 percent or 22.34 points at 27,606.42 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.08 percent or 1.63 points to 1,923.06.