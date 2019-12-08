Toll From Friday's Iraq Attack Rises To 24, Including 4 Police: Medics
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 01:10 AM
Baghdad, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :The death toll from an attack on a key protest encampment in Iraq's capital has risen to 24, including four police officers, medics told AFP on Saturday.
Unidentified gunmen on Friday attacked a large parking complex where protesters have been camped out for weeks.
Witnesses said the gunmen entered the multistorey building and fired gunshots from it towards the Al-Sinek bridge, where security forces are based.
The toll rose through the day on Saturday as wounded demonstrators and police officers died in hospitals across Baghdad, medics said.