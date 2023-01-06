UrduPoint.com

Tributes For 'Mad Dog' Surfer Killed By Nazare Waves

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Tributes for 'Mad Dog' surfer killed by Nazare waves

Lisbon, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Tributes poured in on Friday for Marcio Freire after the legendary Brazilian died while surfing the giant waves at Nazare in Portugal.

Freire was among three pioneering Brazilian surfers who featured in the 2016 documentary "Mad Dogs" about their attempt to conquer the giant "Jaws" wave in Hawaii.

He was killed Thursday while surfing the celebrated Atlantic waves in Portugal, home of the "Nazare Canyon", rated one of the sport's biggest and most terrifying challenges.

"A 47-year-old man of Brazilian nationality died this afternoon after falling while practising surfing in Praia do Norte," Portugal's National Maritime Authority said in a statement.

"The rescuers found that the victim was in cardio-respiratory arrest, immediately starting resuscitation manoeuvres on the sand.

"After several attempts, it was not possible to reverse the situation." Local sources told AFP the victim was the veteran surfer Freire, who had lived for 20 years in Hawaii, the sport's traditional homeland.

The sources also said that sea conditions were not particularly dangerous on Thursday.

Big-wave professional surfer Nic von Rupp led the tributes on social media.

"Today we lost one of ours," he wrote on Instagram.

"Always had loads of respect for Marcio as one of the paddle pioneers at jaws. Today I saw him surf all day in Nazare with a huge smile.

"With that huge smile is how I'm going to remember him." Also posting on Instagram from Nazare, Freire's fellow Brazilian surfer Thiago Jacare paid tribute to a close friend he called "more than an idol" and "a true hero".

Nazare is where German surfer Sebastian Steudtner set the world record for the biggest wave ever surfed -- an 86ft (26.2m) breaker -- on October 29, 2020.

Several accidents have occurred at the spot since American Garrett McNamara introduced it to the giant wave surfing community in the early 2010s.

However, none had been fatal until Thursday.

Related Topics

World Social Media German Died Praia Man Portugal October 2016 2020 All From Loads Limited Instagram

Recent Stories

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contr ..

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contracts, legal memos

9 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, a ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, artistry of Indian cinema

9 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arab ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arabic and English Braille books

9 hours ago
 Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished E ..

Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research 2022 annou ..

9 hours ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb busts Imran's fals ..

9 hours ago
 Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.