Türkiye Rescues 194 Irregular Migrants After Illegal Greek Pushbacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 10:30 AM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 194 irregular migrants who were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, officials said Tuesday.

Coast guard teams were dispatched off the coast of Ayvalik district in Balikesir province after detecting 73 foreign nationals in boats, according to the Turkish Coast Guard Command.

Separately, coast guard teams rescued 22 migrants after receiving information that there were groups of irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coast of Bodrum and Datca districts in Mugla province.

Meanwhile, 99 other migrants who were pushed back by Greece were rescued off the coast of Menderes, Cesme and Urla districts in Izmir province.

After they were rescued, all of the migrants were taken to the provincial migration offices.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Türkiye and global rights groups have also repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

