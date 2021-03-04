Tsunami warning after 6.9 quake strikes off New Zealand

Auckland, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of New Zealand's North Island Friday, the US Geological Survey said, triggering a tsunami warning from authorities.

The USGS said the quake hit 180 kilometres (111 miles) northeast of the city of Gisborne at 2:27 am (1327 Thursday GMT), at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

"Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometres of the earthquake epicentre," the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.