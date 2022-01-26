UrduPoint.com

Turkish, Germany Interior Minister Discuss Cooperation Against Terrorism

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Turkiye's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and his German counterpart Nancy Faeser held a video conference meeting on Wednesday to discuss cooperation against terrorism and other regional issues, the Turkish Interior Ministry said.

Soylu expressed willingness to expand the existing productive and constructive cooperation mechanisms between Turkish and German interior ministries, the ministry said in a statement, congratulating Faeser on her new position as Germany's new interior minister.

Two ministers also reviewed regional issues involving Germany and Turkey, including terrorism cooperation, the latest developments in Afghanistan, and the 2016 migration agreement between Turkey and the EU, among other topics.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

