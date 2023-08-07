Open Menu

Typhoon Khanun Forecast To Strike S. Korea This Week

Published August 07, 2023

Typhoon Khanun forecast to strike S. Korea this week

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) --:Typhoon Khanun was forecast to strike South Korea later this week, the weather services said Monday.

The typhoon was expected to pass through the Korean Peninsula after landing on the country's southeastern coast on Thursday morning while maintaining strong power, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Khanun, the sixth typhoon of this year, was predicted to have a central pressure of about 970 hectopascal and a maximum wind speed of up to 44 meters per second, which is capable of derailing a train.

Under the influence of the typhoon, there will be strong wind and rain on Thursday and Friday across the country, with the rainfall predicted between 50 mm and 200 mm.

