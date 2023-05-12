UrduPoint.com

UK Says British Businessman Mike Lynch Extradited To US

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 02:40 PM

UK says British businessman Mike Lynch extradited to US

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :British businessman Mike Lynch has been extradited to the United States to stand trial over an alleged multi-billion-dollar fraud linked to the 2011 sale of software firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard, the UK said Friday.

Britain's interior ministry said in a statement that Lynch was extradited on Thursday after the High Court refused his appeal.

"On 21 April, the High Court refused Dr Lynch's permission to appeal his extradition. Dr Lynch was extradited to the US on 11 May," the ministry said in a statement.

US officials confirmed that Lynch had arrived in the country.

"After lengthy extradition proceedings in the United Kingdom, Defendant Michael Richard Lynch has finally landed on our shores to stand trial, accompanied by the United States Marshals Service," read a US court filing dated Thursday.

Lynch is accused of being involved in a massive fraud in the United States over the sale of his software company, Autonomy, to HP for $11 billion (£8.5 billion) in 2011.

The deal resulted in colossal financial losses for the US firm.

Hewlett-Packard accuses Autonomy of rigging its accounts, deliberately inflating its value and causing huge losses for the US company when the true situation emerged after the sale.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Company Sale United Kingdom United States April May Billion Court

Recent Stories

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 aga ..

Rupee makes strong recovery by gaining Rs12.43 against US dollar

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Abu Dhabi Executive Council

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on dea ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of Sheikha Moza bint Zayed ..

2 hours ago
 IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran K ..

IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC indust ..

Sultan Al Jaber leads UAE delegation at GCC industry meetings

2 hours ago

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Officially Releases Worldâ€™s First 200MP SuperZoom Came ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.