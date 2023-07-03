Open Menu

Ukraine Says Russian Troops Advancing In 'fierce Fighting'

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'

Kyiv, Ukraine, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Russian troops are advancing in four areas of the front line in eastern Ukraine amid "fierce fighting", Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister said on Sunday.

"Fierce fighting is going on everywhere," Ganna Maliar wrote on social media, adding: "The situation is quite complicated".

"The enemy is advancing in Avdiivka, Mariinka and Lyman sectors.

The enemy is also moving forward in the Svatove sector," she said.

Maliar said Ukrainian troops were advancing with "partial success" on the southern flank of Bakhmut, as well as near Berdyansk and Melitopol in southern Ukraine.

In the south, she said Ukrainian forces faced "intense enemy resistance, remote mining, deploying of reserves" and were only advancing "gradually".

"They are persistently and unceasingly creating conditions for as fast an advance as possible," she said.

