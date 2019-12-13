UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Wins Parliamentary Majority: Sky News/BBC

Fri 13th December 2019

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday won a parliamentary majority, according to Sky news and BBC television, after a snap election called over Brexit.

Results showed the Tories had won 326 of the 650 seats in the lower House of Commons, meaning they could not be beaten. Exit polls from Thursday's vote indicated they could win 368 seats.

