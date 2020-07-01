UNGA president condemns terrorist attack on PSX in Karachi

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The President of the UN General Assembly, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, has condemned Monday's terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange(psx) in Karachi, and expressed sympathy with the Pakistani government and people.

"The President of the General Assembly is saddened by the news of the terrorist attack on 29 June 2020 against the Pakistani Stock Exchange and reiterates the United Nations General Assembly's condemnation of all terrorist acts in all their forms and manifestations," his Spokesperson Reem Abaza said when asked for comments.

"The President of General Assembly wishes to express his sympathy with the Government and People of Pakistan," the spokesperson added.

According to media reports, four terrorists carried out the gun and grenade attack on the pakistan stock exchange in one of Karachi's high security zones on Monday morning. All the terrorists were killed by the police, after they opened fire and killed security guards and a police sub-inspector.