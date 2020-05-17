UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Comedian Fred Willard Passes Away Aged 86

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 01:51 PM

US comedian Fred Willard passes away aged 86

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Four-time Emmy award-winning comedian Fred Willard, who appeared in films including "Anchorman" and "This is Spinal Tap" and television shows such as "Modern Family," has died aged 86, his agent announced Saturday.

Tributes poured in for the actor, with long-time friend and fellow showbiz veteran Jamie Lee Curtis tweeting "Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard." "Fred Willard was the funniest person that I've ever worked with. He was a sweet, wonderful man," tweeted actor Steve Carrell.

Willard himself had just paid homage to two other showbiz legends, singer Little Richard and fellow comedian Jerry Stiller, who also passed away this month.

"A bad time! Just getting over the loss of Little Richard, and now I learn my old friend Jerry Stiller has passed away. He was a good friend and a very funny man," he wrote on May 11, in the last thread on his Twitter account.

"I met him in the 60s when we played in the same clubs in The Village as he and Anne Meara. Unfortunately for us, they were much funnier! We couldn't be jealous, so we became good friends instead." Modern audiences knew Willard as the tv father of actor Ty Burrell's character Phil Dunphy on ABC's hit sitcom "Modern Family.

" But his decades-long career saw him make audiences laugh in ensemble films such as "Waiting for Guffman," "A Mighty Wind" and "Best in Show." Earlier audiences encountered him as Jerry Hubbard, sidekick to actor Martin Mull in the 70's talk show spoof "Fernwood Tonight." Willard's stage career began when he moved to New York in the late 1950s.

His initial work included a production of "Desperate Hours" at a local YMCA, where he worked with future comedy partner Vic Grecco.

They later performed under the moniker Willard & Grecco in the Greenwich Village area.

The comedy duo found some success touring and made appearances on "The Dean Martin Show," "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," and "The Tonight Show." Willard also had a recurring role as Hank MacDougall on the later seasons of CBS's "Everybody Loves Raymond." He was cast as a sportscaster in the television series "Back to You," which premiered on the Fox Network in 2007.

The Pacific Pioneer Broadcasters presented Willard with the Art Gilmore Career Achievement Award at their celebrity luncheon in 2015.

His agent, Mike Eisenstadt, did not specify the cause of Willard's death, nor his whereabouts at the time.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Showbiz Twitter Died Eisenstadt Man Same New York May 2015 Family TV Best

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

11 hours ago

UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

13 hours ago

News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through cre ..

13 hours ago

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.