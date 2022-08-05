UrduPoint.com

U.S. Oil Ends Below 90 USD Per Barrel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 01:00 PM

U.S. oil ends below 90 USD per barrel

NEW YORK,Aug 5(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Oil prices dropped on Thursday, driven by mounting demand worries.

The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 2.12 U.S. dollars, or 2.3 percent, to settle at 88.54 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, its first finish below the 90-dollar-a-barrel threshold since February.

Brent crude for October delivery decreased 2.66 dollars, or nearly 2.8 percent, to close at 94.12 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The pullback came after a selloff on the oil market, with the U.S. crude standard and Brent down 4 percent and 3.

7 percent, respectively, on Wednesday.

Data released Wednesday showed a jump in U.S. crude stockpiles last week, fueling concerns over demand weakness.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said the nation's crude inventories increased by 4.5 million barrels during the week ending July 29. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights had forecast a 1.7 million barrel drop in crude supplies.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, on Wednesday decided to increase production by 100,000 barrels per day for September.

Related Topics

Exchange Oil London New York Mercantile Exchange February July September October Market Million

Recent Stories

"Pakistan on right tract," says Miftah, warning of ..

"Pakistan on right tract," says Miftah, warning of more bad days

35 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

Kashmiris observe Youm-e-Istehsal today

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia ..

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia

12 hours ago
 One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.