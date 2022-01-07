UrduPoint.com

U.S. Trade Deficit Widens In November As Imports Surge

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 02:20 PM

U.S. trade deficit widens in November as imports surge

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) --:The U.S. trade deficit widened sharply to 80.2 billion U.S. Dollars in November as imports surged, the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Thursday.

U.S. exports rose by 0.2 percent to 224.2 billion dollars in November while imports rose by 4.6 percent to 304.4 billion dollars. The goods and services deficit rose by 19.

4 percent from a revised 67.2 billion dollars in the previous month, according to the department.

"Strong imports continue to reflect the more robust recovery in the United States, but are also a sign of incremental improvement in easing supply chain constraints," Tim Quinlan and Shannon Seery, economists at Wells Fargo Securities, said Thursday in an analysis, noting U.S. imports of semiconductors rose by the most in eight months.

Related Topics

Exports Shannon Fargo United States November Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

The President of Turkmenistan received Ambassador ..

The President of Turkmenistan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotenti ..

44 minutes ago
 Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May ..

Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May 15, Senate told

58 minutes ago
 Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in K ..

Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in Kazakhstan's Almaty

48 minutes ago
 India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

49 minutes ago
 Two arrested for decanting gas

Two arrested for decanting gas

50 minutes ago
 China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bl ..

China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bln USD: report

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.