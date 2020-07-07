UrduPoint.com
US Virus Death Toll Passes 130,000: Johns Hopkins

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:50 AM

US virus death toll passes 130,000: Johns Hopkins

Washington, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States passed another grim coronavirus milestone Monday as the death toll from the virus climbed past 130,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country also posted a worrying number of new daily infections, at 54,999 -- a few thousand shy of the record set just days ago -- and 357 new deaths.

The country has reported a total of 2,931,142 COVID-19 cases and 130,248 deaths, the university reported.

The United States -- the world's hardest-hit country, both in confirmed cases and deaths -- has experienced a resurgence of the virus since June that has forced several states to suspend their phased economic re-openings.

When the death toll passed the 100,000 mark on May 27, President Donald Trump expressed satisfaction that the number of new infections was declining, even though experts warned of a possible resurgence.

Despite the worsening trend, White House officials say the US economy, which went into a nosedive in March and April due to lockdowns, will not be shut down again.

