UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Villa's Mings Says Premier League Return Driven By Finance

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 04:40 PM

Villa's Mings says Premier League return driven by finance

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings says players were the "last to be consulted" over the Premier League's "financially driven" plan to restart in June.

The English top-flight is scheduled to resume on June 17 after being suspended since March due to the coronavirus.

But Mings is adamant players should have had more say over the return to training and imminent match action amid the continued threat of the pandemic.

He believes the decision is motivated by fear of losing millions if the Premier League did not finish the current campaign.

Mings is the latest Premier League player to express concern about the restart after Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, Newcastle's Danny Rose and Watford's Troy Deeney.

"The motives are possibly 100 percent financially driven rather than integrity driven," Mings told the Mail on Sunday.

"Project Restart is financially driven. I think everybody accepts that.

"I am all for playing again because we have no other choice. As players, we were the last people to be consulted about Project Restart and that is because of where we fall in football's order of priority. That isn't a problem.

"We got the option to come back to training and that's fine because we didn't have to.

"But if the FA and the EFL and the government and UEFA and the Premier League all say you are going back to play, it really doesn't make any difference what the players think because you are going back to play. It is get in or get out."

Related Topics

Football Fine Newcastle March June Sunday All Government Manchester City Premier League Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Ar ..

1 minute ago

Federal Tax Authority clarifies measures to postpo ..

1 minute ago

ADP urges families to protect children, not to lea ..

46 minutes ago

WAM expands news services, adds five more language ..

4 hours ago

UK records 215 coronavirus deaths

5 hours ago

India records 265 new coronavirus deaths, 7,964 ca ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.