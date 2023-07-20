Open Menu

Wallabies Axe Wright, Hodge For All Blacks Tests

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Wallabies backs Tom Wright and Reece Hodge were axed Thursday for Australia's two Bledisloe Cup Tests against New Zealand as coach Eddie Jones looks to reinvigorate his flailing side.

The pair paid the price for consecutive defeats to South Africa and Argentina, leaving the former England boss without a win since being parachuted into the job this year ahead of the World Cup.

Loose forward Pete Samu was another high-profile casualty from a 34-man squad for Tests in Melbourne on July 29, which doubles as a Rugby Championship match, and Dunedin a week later.

"We're very disappointed with the results during stage one of our campaign," Jones said.

"We need to find more in stage two and Melbourne will be a ground where we will find our best." Jones started Hodge at inside centre against South Africa in Pretoria, and Wright at fullback for that game and last week's narrow 34-31 home loss to Argentina.

Backs Andrew Kellaway and Jordan Petaia return from injury to press for a place on the starting XV.

Big prop Taniela Tupou also returns after a successful comeback for Australia A in Tonga last weekend, as does back-rower Langi Gleeson.

Co-captain Michael Hooper, who has been nursing a calf injury and missed the Argentina match, was included among a "rehab group", but appears unlikely to play.

Centre Len Ikitau fractured his shoulder against the Pumas and will miss both All Blacks games.

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Richie Arnold, Angus Bell, Pone Fa'amausili, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Jed Holloway, Tom Hooper, Rob Leota, Fraser McReight, Matt Philip, David Porecki, Will Skelton, Blake Schoupp, James Slipper (capt), Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese, Rob ValetiniBacks: Quade Cooper, Lalakai Foketi, Carter Gordon, Andrew Kellaway, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Jordan Petaia, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch

