WAMY establishes educational development center in Kazakhstan

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY) has laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new educational development center in Taraz, Kazakhstan, a city 533 km away from the capital, Astana.

The center serves over 6,450 residents in the region, providing them with a variety of life needs. It includes a mosque, a school and a charitable endowment.