Weather forecast for Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its daily forecast report for the weather in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The report said that moderate and torrential thundershowers, accompanied by active winds are forecasted to fall on some parts of Northern Borders, Jawf and Tabuk regions, as the light snow may fall on some parts of these regions.

The report added that the thundershowers, accompanied by active winds are forecasted to fall on some parts of Najran, Jazan, Asir, Baha, Makkah and Madinah regions, extending to some parts of Hail, Eastern, Qassim and Riyadh regions and the fog will be seen on some parts of these regions.

The report showed that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be northeasterly to northwesterly at speed of 18-40km/h on northern and central parts and southwesterly to northwesterly at speed of 15-35km/h, on southern part, reaching more 50km/h, with occurring of thunderstorms, while the surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly at speed of 18-38km/h, reaching more than 45km/h, with occurring of thunderstorms.