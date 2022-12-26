UrduPoint.com

Weather Forecast For Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Weather forecast for Monday

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its daily forecast report for the weather in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The report said that moderate and torrential thundershowers, accompanied by active winds are forecasted to fall on some parts of Northern Borders, Jawf and Tabuk regions, as the light snow may fall on some parts of these regions.

The report added that the thundershowers, accompanied by active winds are forecasted to fall on some parts of Najran, Jazan, Asir, Baha, Makkah and Madinah regions, extending to some parts of Hail, Eastern, Qassim and Riyadh regions and the fog will be seen on some parts of these regions.

The report showed that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be northeasterly to northwesterly at speed of 18-40km/h on northern and central parts and southwesterly to northwesterly at speed of 15-35km/h, on southern part, reaching more 50km/h, with occurring of thunderstorms, while the surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly at speed of 18-38km/h, reaching more than 45km/h, with occurring of thunderstorms.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Riyadh Najran Hail Tabuk Makkah Saudi Arabia May

Recent Stories

Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiv ..

Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiversity

2 hours ago
 Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to ..

Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to 31

2 hours ago
 Pakistan won toss, elect to bat first against New ..

Pakistan won toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

PM Shehbaz to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.