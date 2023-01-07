Weather forecast for Saturday

Riyadh, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its daily forecast report for the weather in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The report said that light, moderate and torrential thundershowers, accompanied by active winds are still forecasted to hit some parts of Riyadh and Eastern regions, while the sky will be partly cloudy, accompanied by thunderstorms on some parts of Najran, Jazan, Asir, Baha and Makkah regions.

The report added that the fog will be seen on some parts the said regions, as well as some parts of Northern Borders, Tabuk, Jawf, Hail and Qassim regions, reducing the horizontal sight and the northern regions of the Kingdom will be forecasted to witness frost.

The report showed that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be northerly to northwesterly at speed of 15-35km/h, on the northern and central parts and northeasterly to southeasterly at speed of 20-40km/h on the southern part, reaching more than 45km/h, with occurring of thunderstorms, while the surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly at speed of 10-30km/h on the northern part and easterly to the northeasterly, gradually turning northerly to northwesterly at speed of 18-38km/h, on southern part, reaching more than 45km/h, with occurring of thunderstorms.