UrduPoint.com

West Indies Bat First In Third T20 Against Pakistan

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 08:40 PM

West Indies bat first in third T20 against Pakistan

Providence, Guyana, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in the third Twenty20 International of the four-match series at the National Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

Trailing 1-0 following a seven-run loss in the second match at the same venue on Saturday, the home side have brought in all-rounder Andre Russell as opening batsman Evin Lewis continues to struggle with an abdominal issue which forced him to retire hurt in the secone game.

Veteran Chris Gayle is expected to move up the order to open the batting with Andre Fletcher.

Pakistan have also made one change to their winning line-up from the day before as Shaheen Shah Afridi is replaced by fellow pacer Haris Rauf.

Teams: West Indies - Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.

Pakistan - Babar Azam (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir.

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (WIS), Joel Wilson (WIS)Match Referee: Richie Richardson

Related Topics

Pakistan Same Guyana Mohammad Hafeez Sharjeel Khan Sohaib Maqsood Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Hasan Ali Evin Lewis Nicholas Pooran Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Shimron Hetmyer Joel Wilson Sunday Afridi From

Recent Stories

Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

Zakat Fund reaches target revenue for H1 2021

2 minutes ago
 DAFZA records significant growth in sales revenue ..

DAFZA records significant growth in sales revenue in H1 2021

2 hours ago
 Ajman University to host open days for non-Arab st ..

Ajman University to host open days for non-Arab students from 14th-16th August

2 hours ago
 Etisalat launches Digital Summer Camp to empower f ..

Etisalat launches Digital Summer Camp to empower future leaders

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy of Ghana&#039;s A ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy of Ghana&#039;s Ambassador to UAE

2 hours ago
 RAK Properties net profit rises 348% to AED120 mil ..

RAK Properties net profit rises 348% to AED120 million in H1 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.