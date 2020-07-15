UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wigan Hit Hull For Eight, West Brom Held By Fulham

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

Wigan hit Hull for eight, West Brom held by Fulham

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Wigan gave themselves a great chance of Championship survival even if the club are docked 12 points for going into administration by thrashing Hull 8-0 as West Brom's promotion push was dealt a blow by a 0-0 draw with Fulham on Tuesday.

Kieran Dowell scored a hat-trick as Wigan recorded a new record league win by scoring seven times in the first half to move 12 points clear of the relegation zone, prior to the points penalty being applied.

By contrast, Hull remain rooted in the relegation zone having won just once in their last 20 games.

At the top of the table, West Brom opened up a four-point lead on in-form Brentford, who have a game in hand at home to Preston on Wednesday.

The stalemate all but ended Fulham's hopes of automatic promotion as they remain five points behind West Brom with two games remaining.

Fulham came closest to a winner when Anthony Knockaert hit the bar 15 minutes from time, but the result did neither side much good with Brentford in stunning form having won all six games since English football's restart last month.

West Brom's stumble also edges top-of-the-table Leeds ever closer to a return to the top-flight after a 16-year absence.

Marcelo Bielsa's men could earn promotion on Thursday when Barnsley visit Elland Road if they better Brentford's result against Preston.

Related Topics

Football Visit Road Leeds Lead All From Top

Recent Stories

PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI WAS PRESENTED WITH BOOK ON 'BL ..

5 minutes ago

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

3 hours ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

4 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

4 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

4 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.