Wigan hit Hull for eight, West Brom held by Fulham

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Wigan gave themselves a great chance of Championship survival even if the club are docked 12 points for going into administration by thrashing Hull 8-0 as West Brom's promotion push was dealt a blow by a 0-0 draw with Fulham on Tuesday.

Kieran Dowell scored a hat-trick as Wigan recorded a new record league win by scoring seven times in the first half to move 12 points clear of the relegation zone, prior to the points penalty being applied.

By contrast, Hull remain rooted in the relegation zone having won just once in their last 20 games.

At the top of the table, West Brom opened up a four-point lead on in-form Brentford, who have a game in hand at home to Preston on Wednesday.

The stalemate all but ended Fulham's hopes of automatic promotion as they remain five points behind West Brom with two games remaining.

Fulham came closest to a winner when Anthony Knockaert hit the bar 15 minutes from time, but the result did neither side much good with Brentford in stunning form having won all six games since English football's restart last month.

West Brom's stumble also edges top-of-the-table Leeds ever closer to a return to the top-flight after a 16-year absence.

Marcelo Bielsa's men could earn promotion on Thursday when Barnsley visit Elland Road if they better Brentford's result against Preston.