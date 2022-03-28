Will Smith channels 'fierce defender' in 'King Richard' Oscar win

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Will Smith's best actor Oscar for "King Richard" on Sunday is the crowning glory of a wide-ranging showbiz career for the former "Fresh Prince" -- but the night is likely to be remembered more for him slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage.

The charismatic 53-year-old rapper-turned-actor received the movie world's highest honor for his portrayal of the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams in Warner Bros' sports biopic drama.

He bested two former winners -- Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos") and Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth") -- and two past nominees, Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog") and Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!).

"I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for entrusting me with your story," said Smith.

But the acceptance speech came just minutes after Smith, apparently incensed by a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair-loss condition, had climbed onto the Oscars stage and struck Rock, stunning the crowd and viewers at home.

With tears streaming, Smith compared his own actions to those of Richard Williams, who coached and managed his daughters to remarkable tennis success.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," said Smith.

Smith has previously said he "fell in love" with Williams more than two decades ago, after watching him leap to then 14-year-old daughter Venus's defense in an interview with an overly insistent journalist.

That interview prompted Smith to take on the role, and the actor reflected Sunday during his winner's speech on how "art imitates life.""I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things," he said.