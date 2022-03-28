UrduPoint.com

Will Smith Channels 'fierce Defender' In 'King Richard' Oscar Win

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Will Smith channels 'fierce defender' in 'King Richard' Oscar win

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Will Smith's best actor Oscar for "King Richard" on Sunday is the crowning glory of a wide-ranging showbiz career for the former "Fresh Prince" -- but the night is likely to be remembered more for him slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage.

The charismatic 53-year-old rapper-turned-actor received the movie world's highest honor for his portrayal of the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams in Warner Bros' sports biopic drama.

He bested two former winners -- Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos") and Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth") -- and two past nominees, Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog") and Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!).

"I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for entrusting me with your story," said Smith.

But the acceptance speech came just minutes after Smith, apparently incensed by a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair-loss condition, had climbed onto the Oscars stage and struck Rock, stunning the crowd and viewers at home.

With tears streaming, Smith compared his own actions to those of Richard Williams, who coached and managed his daughters to remarkable tennis success.

"Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," said Smith.

Smith has previously said he "fell in love" with Williams more than two decades ago, after watching him leap to then 14-year-old daughter Venus's defense in an interview with an overly insistent journalist.

That interview prompted Smith to take on the role, and the actor reflected Sunday during his winner's speech on how "art imitates life.""I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things," he said.

Related Topics

Tennis World Film And Movies Sports Showbiz Wife Benedict Cumberbatch Andrew Garfield Denzel Washington Javier Bardem Sunday Oscar Family Best Love Serena Williams

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Ishrat J ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Ishrat Jahan Rizvi's book "Khoya Hoa A ..

29 seconds ago
 PCB unveils bumper women’s cricket season

PCB unveils bumper women’s cricket season

15 minutes ago
 PCB unveils bumper season for women cricketers

PCB unveils bumper season for women cricketers

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Participates In Doha International M ..

Pakistan Navy Participates In Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition-202 ..

20 minutes ago
 NOCTURNAL PANIC ATTACKS:What is Reality?

NOCTURNAL PANIC ATTACKS:What is Reality?

31 minutes ago
 NA sessions will be held today with No-Trust-Motio ..

NA sessions will be held today with No-Trust-Motion on agenda

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>