Wireless EV charging piles launched in E China city

NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Two integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging piles comprising both plug-in and wireless charging modes were recently launched in Suzhou, a city in east China's Jiangsu Province. They have been installed at a smart charging station located in Suzhou New District.

Wireless charging for new energy vehicles (NEVs) works in a similar way as for smartphones, said Zhao Meng, a marketing department staff member of the State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company. The two piles are over 90 percent efficient with rated power at 7 kilowatts and 11 kilowatts, respectively, Zhao added.

Compared with plug-in charging, wireless charging of EVs has multiple advantages, such as ease of use, and avoidance of safety risks associated with exposed conductors.

While charging their cars, drivers can check on real-time data concerning the power, voltage and current of the wireless charging by using applications and car-installed screens.

China's NEV industry has been in the fast lane in recent years. As of the end of June 2023, ownership of NEVs in Suzhou stood at 308,400, up by 93.9 percent year on year, leading the way in Jiangsu Province.