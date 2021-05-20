UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WWII Bomb Found In Frankfurt Safely Detonated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 09:10 AM

WWII bomb found in Frankfurt safely detonated

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A massive World War II bomb found in Germany's financial capital Frankfurt was safely detonated in the early hours of Thursday, the city's fire service said, allowing tens of thousands of evacuated residents to return to their homes.

The 500-kilogram unexploded bomb was unearthed during construction work on Wednesday in the densely populated Nordend area of the city, a location firefighters said made it a "particular challenge" to remove.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper reported the ordnance had been discovered right next to a children's playground at a depth of about two metres (6.5 feet).

Its report said the controlled blast, which happened just after midnight, "sounded like thunder rumbling" and left a hole three metres deep and ten metres wide.

Firefighters said that they had covered the bomb with 40 truckloads of sand before detonating it, in order to minimise damage to the surrounding buildings.

Around 25,000 people had been asked to evacuate the area, including the occupants of a nearby community hospital's neonatal ward.

Among residents who took shelter at a skating rink was 29-year-old Tobias, carrying his pet cat in a cage.

He said he had heard the news over a police loudspeaker and been ordered to leave his home immediately, causing a "bit of stress".

Barbara, 77, told AFP the news was "a bit of a shock, we don't expect that".

However, building works in Germany regularly unearth unexploded World War II ordnance, 76 years after the conflict's end.

Seven bombs were defused in 2020 on land near Berlin where Tesla plans to build its first factory in Europe for electric cars.

Other bombs were also discovered last year in Frankfurt, Cologne, and Dortmund.

In Frankfurt, the discovery of a 1.4-tonne bomb in 2017 led to the removal of 65,000 people, the biggest such evacuation in Europe since 1945.

Related Topics

Fire Police Europe Germany Dortmund Cologne Frankfurt Berlin 2017 2020 World War Tesla

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

9 hours ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

9 hours ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

9 hours ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

9 hours ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.