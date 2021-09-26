UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwean University Students Awarded China-Zimbabwe Friendship Scholarships

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

HARARE, Sept. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) --:Eleven outstanding students from the University of Zimbabwe were awarded scholarships Saturday under the China-Zimbabwe Friendship Scholarship to cover part of their tuition fees.

The inaugural ceremony of the scholarship program, which was hosted by the Confucius Institute at the University of Zimbabwe (CIUZ), was facilitated by the China Africa Economic and Culture Exchange and Research Center (CAECERC) with support from the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe.

The China-Zimbabwe Friendship Scholarship was launched earlier this year mainly targeting students from state universities studying engineering and technology, health sciences, agriculture, natural and etc, the CIUZ's director Li Liqin told Xinhua.

Recipients of the scholarship pocketed a 300 U.S. Dollar cash prize each.

In addition, winners of an essay writing completion organized by the Chinese Embassy and the CIUZ under the theme "My story with China" also walked away with the latest smartphones and laptops.

