Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur chairs meeting on CRBC Left Canal project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, chaired a meeting on the CRBC Left Canal Project on Thursday and decided to issue the project tender by July of this year.

The meeting was attended by officials from relevant provincial and Federal government departments.

During the briefing, the participants were informed that an agreement had been reached between the federal and provincial governments on previously finalized project implementation details. Briefings were provided by relevant authorities on various aspects of the project during the meeting.

It was informed that Rs. 20 billion would be allocated for the project in the upcoming fiscal year's development program, with the federal government also pledging Rs. 10 billion in the upcoming fiscal year's PSDP for the project.

According to the briefing, funds for the project will be shared from the federal government and 35% from the provincial government.

Approximately 286,000 acres of barren land will be irrigated through the Left Canal Project. The meeting also decided to initiate another project to irrigate an additional 90,000 acres of land in southern districts. The Chief Minister instructed relevant authorities to commence work on this project.

He further instructed them to ensure the completion of all necessary arrangements for tendering the CRBC Left Canal Project by July of the current year. The Chief Minister emphasized that the CRBC Left Canal Project is indispensable for the food security of the province and highlighted its importance for the country's food security. He stressed the need for early completion without any further delay.

The Chief Minister stated that the provincial government would provide funds on a priority basis for projects, considering the economic viability of the project. He instructed relevant authorities to take up the matter with WAPDA for the transfer of the CRBC Canal to the provincial government.