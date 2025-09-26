Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar announces Wheat Growers Support Policy

Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, has announced the launch of the Wheat Growers Support Policy, declaring it a historic initiative aimed at providing immediate relief to wheat farmers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, has announced the launch of the Wheat Growers Support Policy, declaring it a historic initiative aimed at providing immediate relief to wheat farmers.

He stated that despite challenging circumstances, the Sindh government has now decided to assist farmers, said a statement on Friday.

To facilitate farmer registration, monitoring and supervision committees have been established at the provincial, district, and local levels.

The registration process will be initiated using the Benazir Hari Card database, national identity cards, and land revenue records.

All agricultural field assistant officers have been instructed to complete the registration within one month.

Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar further shared that a provincial-level monitoring committee has been formed under the leadership of the Director Generals of the Agriculture Department.

Under the Wheat Growers Package, 411,000 farmers owning between 1 to 25 acres of land will be provided with fertilizer and urea.

According to him, wheat will be cultivated on 2.262 million acres across Sindh, and under the Wheat Cultivation Program, each farmer will receive Rs. 24,700 per acre.

The Sindh government will allocate a total of Rs. 58 billion for this initiative.

The minister added that after verification, the distribution of DAP fertilizer will be completed by November 2025, while the remaining two bags of urea will be provided to verified farmers after 20 January 2026, upon confirmation of cultivation.

He announced that agricultural officers’ leaves have been cancelled for the next 90 days, and Agriculture Department offices will remain open on Saturdays to ensure smooth implementation of the program.