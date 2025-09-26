- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar announces Wheat Growers Support Policy
Sindh Minister For Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar Announces Wheat Growers Support Policy
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 11:11 PM
Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, has announced the launch of the Wheat Growers Support Policy, declaring it a historic initiative aimed at providing immediate relief to wheat farmers
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, has announced the launch of the Wheat Growers Support Policy, declaring it a historic initiative aimed at providing immediate relief to wheat farmers.
He stated that despite challenging circumstances, the Sindh government has now decided to assist farmers, said a statement on Friday.
To facilitate farmer registration, monitoring and supervision committees have been established at the provincial, district, and local levels.
The registration process will be initiated using the Benazir Hari Card database, national identity cards, and land revenue records.
All agricultural field assistant officers have been instructed to complete the registration within one month.
Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar further shared that a provincial-level monitoring committee has been formed under the leadership of the Director Generals of the Agriculture Department.
Under the Wheat Growers Package, 411,000 farmers owning between 1 to 25 acres of land will be provided with fertilizer and urea.
According to him, wheat will be cultivated on 2.262 million acres across Sindh, and under the Wheat Cultivation Program, each farmer will receive Rs. 24,700 per acre.
The Sindh government will allocate a total of Rs. 58 billion for this initiative.
The minister added that after verification, the distribution of DAP fertilizer will be completed by November 2025, while the remaining two bags of urea will be provided to verified farmers after 20 January 2026, upon confirmation of cultivation.
He announced that agricultural officers’ leaves have been cancelled for the next 90 days, and Agriculture Department offices will remain open on Saturdays to ensure smooth implementation of the program.
Recent Stories
UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption
'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to strengthen UAE–Canada economic par ..
PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address widely hailed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for stron ..
Pak–Sri Lanka economic ties set to touch new heights: High Commissioner
Sharjah defeat California Eagles in IHF Super Globe opener
At UNGA, PM asks developed nations to deliver on climate finance commitments
Pakistan committed to stand for peace, justice & development, reinvigorated UN: ..
DEC chairs meeting to discuss voter registration drive
PM says Gaza atrocities stain on global conscience; welcomes recognition of Pale ..
Indiscriminate action to be taken against hoarding, artificial price hike: Secy
FBR removes estimated market value column from income tax return form 2025
Commissioner Karachi reviews progress of development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address widely hailed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for strong diplomatic vision15 seconds ago
-
DEC chairs meeting to discuss voter registration drive20 seconds ago
-
Indiscriminate action to be taken against hoarding, artificial price hike: Secy2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews progress of development projects2 minutes ago
-
Flood readings reach 420,565 causes at Kotri barrage2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar announces Wheat Growers Support Policy2 minutes ago
-
LHC suspends NCCIA notices to journalists2 hours ago
-
FGEHA, DHA, SCBA ink tripartite agreement for development of Margalla Orchard Housing Scheme2 hours ago
-
Circular debt to be eliminated within six years: Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan ..2 hours ago
-
Pakistan striving to make tourism true engine of growth: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif2 hours ago
-
Palestine, Kashmir disputes obstacles for global peace: Rana Mashhood2 hours ago
-
CNF Punjab recovers over 100kg of narcotics since inception2 hours ago