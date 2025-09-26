Open Menu

Flood Readings Reach 420,565 Causes At Kotri Barrage

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 11:11 PM

Flood readings reach 420,565 causes at Kotri barrage

The flood level at the Kotri barrage surged to 420,565 cusecs on Friday evening but the flood status still remained medium at the barrage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The flood level at the Kotri barrage surged to 420,565 cusecs on Friday evening but the flood status still remained medium at the barrage.

According to the irrigation officials, the barrage was releasing 393,560 cusecs downstream while around 27,000 cusecs water was supplied to its 4 canals.

The canals include KB Feeder, Old Phuleli, New Phuleli and Akram canals.

The flood peaked at 635759 cusecs at Guddu and 571,800 cusecs at Sukkur barrages on September 16 and September 17, respectively.

Recent Stories

UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, a ..

UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption

27 minutes ago
 'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to streng ..

'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to strengthen UAE–Canada economic par ..

42 minutes ago
 Sharjah defeat California Eagles in IHF Super Glo ..

Sharjah defeat California Eagles in IHF Super Globe opener

57 minutes ago
 PM says Gaza atrocities stain on global conscience ..

PM says Gaza atrocities stain on global conscience; welcomes recognition of Pale ..

23 minutes ago
 Indiscriminate action to be taken against hoarding ..

Indiscriminate action to be taken against hoarding, artificial price hike: Secy

1 minute ago
 FBR removes estimated market value column from inc ..

FBR removes estimated market value column from income tax return form 2025

1 minute ago
Commissioner Karachi reviews progress of developme ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews progress of development projects

1 minute ago
 Flood readings reach 420,565 causes at Kotri barra ..

Flood readings reach 420,565 causes at Kotri barrage

1 minute ago
 We have won the war, now we seek to win peace: PM ..

We have won the war, now we seek to win peace: PM tells UNGA

23 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad B ..

Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar announces Wheat Growe ..

1 minute ago
 NPC establishes 2-day tax facilitation desk for jo ..

NPC establishes 2-day tax facilitation desk for journalists

2 hours ago
 LHC suspends NCCIA notices to journalists

LHC suspends NCCIA notices to journalists

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan