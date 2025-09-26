Flood readings reach 420,565 causes at Kotri barrage

The flood level at the Kotri barrage surged to 420,565 cusecs on Friday evening but the flood status still remained medium at the barrage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The flood level at the Kotri barrage surged to 420,565 cusecs on Friday evening but the flood status still remained medium at the barrage.

According to the irrigation officials, the barrage was releasing 393,560 cusecs downstream while around 27,000 cusecs water was supplied to its 4 canals.

The canals include KB Feeder, Old Phuleli, New Phuleli and Akram canals.

The flood peaked at 635759 cusecs at Guddu and 571,800 cusecs at Sukkur barrages on September 16 and September 17, respectively.