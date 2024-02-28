Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi opens Sports Gala 2024

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated the KU Interdepartmental Sports Gala 24’ at the campus football ground on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi inaugurated the KU Interdepartmental Sports Gala 24’ at the campus football ground on Wednesday.

The eight-day-long sports gala is organized by the KU Directorate of Physical education in which around 4, 500 male and female students of 40 departments participate in the games including archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, football, cricket, volleyball, and special races for the differently-abled students of the KU.

Addressing the students, he said that it is necessary to arrange sports activities and healthy competitions regularly to promote sports culture in society. People of every age like sports and especially youths take a lot of interest in such activities and it also keeps them healthy and active.

He shared that to promote the activities, the University of Karachi is providing ample opportunities in the sports field to the students studying on the campus to express and demonstrate their abilities and skills.

Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that sports activity helps in strengthening a person mentally and physically.

He added that although the resources are limited, the KU administration will do whatever is possible to promote the sports activities and players on the campus.

“Players are a valuable asset to the nation. They represent the country at the topmost levels in different games, and show their skills to the world besides naming the country at the international level.”

The KU VC informed the audience that a modern football ground is under construction and within two months it will be ready to play.

The KU has also initiated a plan to build a football academy with the support of the Higher Education Commission on this ground.

On this occasion, the KU Director of Directorate of Physical Education Dr Basit Ansari said that this is a very good sign that differently-abled students are also participating in the Sports Gala 2024 besides a large number of male and female students.

He shared that 42 cricket and 28 football teams are a part of this event while all the competitions will take place at different locations of the campus.

“For the first time in the history of the University of Karachi, differently-abled students are participating in the Sports Gala 24’.”

Meanwhile, an international scholar Dr Tariq Ali Gujjar said that we must appreciate the steps taken by the University of Karachi for the promotion of sports.

He expressed that it was good to see a large number of students sitting in the stadium and coming to watch different matches.

He added that sports activities help create a healthy society and could also be a good source to enhance the country’s resources and revenue if planned properly.

Another speaker, an aerobic trainer Misbah Butt said that participating in sports activities not only increases the tendency of competition but also has very positive effects on human health.

A large number of students from different departments, faculty members, heads and representatives of various sports bodies, and others attended the opening ceremony.