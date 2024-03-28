04 Diagnosed With Dengue Virus In RWP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) As many as four dengue cases had been reported in the district so far while the number was two in 2023 and one in 2022 during the period.
District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that the district administration had lodged 32 FIRs, sealed 28 premises, issued tickets to 70 and imposed a fine of Rs 102,000 on violations of dengue SOPs during the ongoing year.
Dr Sajjad informed that during indoor surveillance, the teams checked 974,972 houses and found larvae in 1,268 homes in 2024. Similarly, he added that while checking 250,611 places, the teams found larvae at 182 sites during outdoor surveillance.
