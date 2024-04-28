IGP Attends Funeral Prayers Martyred Cop
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar attended the funeral prayers of Lahore Police's martyred sub-inspector Muhammad Arshad at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh, here on Sunday.
Senior officers including CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Secretary Home Noorul Amin Mengal, DIG Organised Crime Unit Imran Kishwar, DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP Operations Ali Raza, SPs Investigation and Operations Wing were also present.
The IGP saluted the body of martyred sub-inspector and laid wreath on it. Prayers were offered for high ranks of the departed soul. He paid rich tribute to sub-inspector sacrifice in the line of duty. He was 57 years old, his wife and three sons are among the survivors.
The IGP also met the family of the martyr, assured them of full cooperation.
