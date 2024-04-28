Three Killed, 9 Injured In Shangla Torrential Rains
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 08:40 PM
SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Three people including a woman were reportedly killed and nine other injured during the torrential rains in Shangla. More than 300 residential houses were destroyed and hundreds were affected due to rain storm.
The link roads leading to various upper areas of Shangla were severely affected after the landslide, which C&W and TMA officials are busy clearing, most of which have been cleared. During the torrential rains, the boundary walls of three government schools collapsed while more than 50 water supply schemes were flooded.
Due to the lack of PDMA media coordination system in Shangla, journalists are facing serious difficulties in gathering information. Cheques have been given to the people who were killed and injured during the stormy rains on the instructions of the provincial government. The peoples whose houses have been damaged are also waiting for the help of the government to rehabilitate their houses. This is a big question that needs to be addressed.
Most of the Constituencies of Shangla are insisting that the funds received for the rehabilitation projects in Shangla should be spent only on the projects that have been affected and not on political grounds.
The people of the areas criticizes the political pundits who utilized the funds on their own rather to rehabilitate the projects initiated for the public interest.
Meanwhile, rains continued intermittently in Shangla, crops, fruits and vegetables were severely damaged by hailstorm in different areas. Due to heavy rain, most of the fields have become slippery. Traffic problems due to sliding on main cities. The Karakoram Highway including Alpuri Tabsham Alpuri to Khwaza Khela main highway is also facing problems due to sliding in places.
The flow of water is continuously increasing and the electricity system of Wapda is also severely affected due to water and heavy flow in the water channel of local hydropower plants with most of the generators are inoperable and the local electricity system has also been affected.
APP/ijz/1845
