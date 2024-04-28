Open Menu

Three Killed, 9 Injured In Shangla Torrential Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Three killed, 9 injured in Shangla torrential rains

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Three people including a woman were reportedly killed and nine other injured during the torrential rains in Shangla. More than 300 residential houses were destroyed and hundreds were affected due to rain storm.

The link roads leading to various upper areas of Shangla were severely affected after the landslide, which C&W and TMA officials are busy clearing, most of which have been cleared. During the torrential rains, the boundary walls of three government schools collapsed while more than 50 water supply schemes were flooded.

Due to the lack of PDMA media coordination system in Shangla, journalists are facing serious difficulties in gathering information. Cheques have been given to the people who were killed and injured during the stormy rains on the instructions of the provincial government. The peoples whose houses have been damaged are also waiting for the help of the government to rehabilitate their houses. This is a big question that needs to be addressed.

Most of the Constituencies of Shangla are insisting that the funds received for the rehabilitation projects in Shangla should be spent only on the projects that have been affected and not on political grounds.

The people of the areas criticizes the political pundits who utilized the funds on their own rather to rehabilitate the projects initiated for the public interest.

Meanwhile, rains continued intermittently in Shangla, crops, fruits and vegetables were severely damaged by hailstorm in different areas. Due to heavy rain, most of the fields have become slippery. Traffic problems due to sliding on main cities. The Karakoram Highway including Alpuri Tabsham Alpuri to Khwaza Khela main highway is also facing problems due to sliding in places.

The flow of water is continuously increasing and the electricity system of Wapda is also severely affected due to water and heavy flow in the water channel of local hydropower plants with most of the generators are inoperable and the local electricity system has also been affected.

APP/ijz/1845

Related Topics

Injured Storm Electricity Water Traffic Shangla Khwaza Khela Alpuri Women Media Government Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

21 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

21 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

21 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

21 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

21 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

21 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

21 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

21 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

21 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan