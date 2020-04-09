UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

0.85 Mln People Signed Up For Tiger Force: Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:22 PM

0.85 mln people signed up for tiger force: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Thursday said that some 0.85 mln people had signed up for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Thursday said that some 0.85 mln people had signed up for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF).

The registered members would be assigned different task on recommendation of the Federal government, he said while briefing a meeting held here at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said a press release issued here.The meeting was attended by the representatives of civil and military departments.

In a first phase, Usman Dar said the government would hire the services of those registered persons who were associated with medical profession.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Government

Recent Stories

Italy Registers 610 New Deaths From COVID-19, 1,61 ..

1 minute ago

President urges Ulema to play role in creating awa ..

1 minute ago

All measures being taken by govt to wipe out coron ..

1 minute ago

Russian investigators probe wartime Nazi massacres ..

1 minute ago

Russian Pacific Fleet's Il-38 Jets Conduct Drills ..

16 minutes ago

Financial aid being provided to 12 mln deserving f ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.