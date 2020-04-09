0.85 mln people signed up for tiger force: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Thursday said that some 0.85 mln people had signed up for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Thursday said that some 0.85 mln people had signed up for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF).

The registered members would be assigned different task on recommendation of the Federal government, he said while briefing a meeting held here at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said a press release issued here.The meeting was attended by the representatives of civil and military departments.

In a first phase, Usman Dar said the government would hire the services of those registered persons who were associated with medical profession.