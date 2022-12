SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Policeon Saturday arrested 10 gamblers and recovered moneyfromtheir possession.

Police said a team of Jhal Chakian police station conducted a raid at Haiderabad Town and arrested 10 accused besides recovering Rs 39,000.

The accused were identified as Amir, Imran, Suleman, Muhammad Shahzad, Nabeel,Muhammad Ishaq and others.