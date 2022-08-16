10 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 10 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 87 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 52 while 28,966 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 5 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 47 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

