100 hoarders arresred in March

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration arrested 100 hoarders,sealed 36 shops and godowns as well as cases were registered against 59 shops under the Price Control Act so far in this month.

According to the DIO handout, 36 Special Price Magistrates in Sialkot district were conducted a total of 20,468 inspections since March, 1 and imposed Rs.

3,013,000 fines to 785 shopkeepers over profiteering, adulteration and hoarding and non-display of price list, while warnings were issued to 1992 shopkeepers.